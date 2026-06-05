Noida Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts In 12th-Floor Flat At Ivy County Society, Thick Smoke Engulfs Building - VIDEO |

Noida: Panic gripped residents of a high-rise residential complex in Noida on Friday morning after a massive fire broke out in a flat on the 12th floor of Ivy County Society in Sector 74, sending thick plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh - A fire erupted in a residential flat at the Ivy County society in Sector 75, Noida, on Friday morning, prompting a swift response from fire services. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m., with smoke and flames visible from one of the units in the… pic.twitter.com/K9hJVa676u — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 5, 2026

Dramatic visuals from the scene showed flames shooting out from the balcony of the affected apartment as dense smoke engulfed a section of the tower. Residents gathered below while emergency services rushed to contain the blaze.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh: A major fire broke out at Ivy County Society in Sector 75 and quickly spread. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene and are working to control the situation. No casualties have been reported so far. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/8Hwzzg8LaI — IANS (@ians_india) June 5, 2026

According to officials, the fire department received an alert about the incident and immediately dispatched multiple firefighting teams to the spot. The residential society falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 113 police station.

Firefighters launched an operation to prevent the flames from spreading to adjoining flats and other parts of the building. As of Friday morning, efforts to completely douse the fire were underway.

Authorities said no casualties or injuries had been reported so far. However, officials are continuing to inspect the building and verify whether all residents have been safely evacuated. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown and will be determined after a detailed investigation.

Another Fire Reported In PG Nearby

The incident comes amid growing concerns over fire safety in high-rise buildings after another blaze was reported in Noida on Friday. According to an India Today report, a separate fire broke out at a paying guest (PG) accommodation located in E-3, Shatabdi Vihar, Sector 52, around 15 minutes away from Sector 74. A restaurant operates on the ground floor of the building, while the PG accommodation is situated on the upper floors.

The latest blaze incidents also come just two days after a devastating fire at the Flourish Stay Hotel in Delhi's Hauz Rani area. The fire, which erupted early Wednesday morning, rapidly spread through the building, trapping guests and staff inside.

At least 21 people were killed in the Delhi hotel fire, including several foreign nationals, while many others sustained injuries. Many of the victims were foreign medical tourists and attendants of patients undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals, including Max Hospital.

Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough inquiry into the Noida fire, including the functioning of fire safety systems and emergency response mechanisms at the residential complex. Further details are awaited.