Noida: Fire broke out at a flat at Aranya Society, Sector-119 in Noida within the jurisdiction of the Sector-113 police station. Six fire service tenders have arrived at the scene. Firefighting operations are underway. There have been no casualties as of now. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Visuals show plumes of smoke can be seen emitting from the flat.
Noida Fire: Blaze Erupts At Aranya Society Flat In Sector 119, 6 Fire Tenders Deployed - VIDEO
Shashank NairUpdated: Monday, June 29, 2026, 10:02 AM IST