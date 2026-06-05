Noida Building Fire: AAP Targets BJP Over Water Jet Extinguisher Reaching Just 6th Floor As Blaze Engulfs Floor 12; Video |

Noida: A political row erupted on Friday after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) shared a viral video purportedly showing a fire tender struggling to tackle a blaze on the 12th floor of a residential tower in Noida, questioning the preparedness of emergency services under the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh.

The video, which surfaced after a fire broke out at the Ivy County residential society in Noida's Sector 74, shows water being sprayed from a fire tender but appearing to reach only up to the sixth floor while flames continued to rage on the 12th floor of the high-rise building.

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AAP Slams BJP Over Inadequate Firefighting Tools

Sharing the footage on social media platform X, AAP launched a sharp attack on the BJP government, alleging inadequate firefighting infrastructure. "A fire broke out on the 12th floor of a society in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The fire brigade arrived at the scene without adequate arrangements. The fire brigade didn't even have a ladder to extinguish the fire on the 12th floor. Why, after all, isn't the BJP government strengthening life-saving services like the fire brigade? Even when it comes to saving people's lives, why does the system appear so helpless?" the party said.

Details On The Fire Incident

The criticism came after panic gripped residents of the upscale Ivy County residential complex on Friday morning when a massive fire broke out in a flat on the 12th floor. Thick black smoke and flames were seen billowing from the apartment, prompting an emergency response.

According to officials, the fire was reported at around 7.20 am. Residents immediately alerted authorities after spotting smoke and flames emerging from one of the units in the high-rise complex.

Noida, Uttar Pradesh - A fire erupted in a residential flat at the Ivy County society in Sector 75, Noida, on Friday morning, prompting a swift response from fire services. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m., with smoke and flames visible from one of the units in the… pic.twitter.com/K9hJVa676u — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) June 5, 2026

Visuals from the scene showed flames shooting out from the balcony of the affected flat as dense smoke engulfed a section of the building. Residents gathered in open areas while emergency teams rushed to the site.

The fire department deployed multiple firefighting units to contain the blaze. The society falls under the jurisdiction of the Sector 113 police station. Firefighters eventually succeeded in bringing the fire under control and preventing it from spreading to neighbouring flats. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.