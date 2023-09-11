Noida Crime Caught On Camera: Thief Flees After Snatching Woman's Phone In Broad Daylight; CCTV Footage Surfaces

In a recent incident that sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh's Noida, a brazen theft occurred in broad daylight. A miscreant swiftly grabbed a woman's mobile phone and made a quick escape.

This audacious act unfolded in the upscale Sector 34 of Noida, and the entire episode was captured by a strategically placed CCTV camera at the scene.

The video footage depicts the woman engrossed in a phone conversation as she walks ahead.

Suddenly, the thief, approaching from behind, snatches the mobile phone from her grasp before swiftly making his getaway on foot in the opposite direction.

Within a matter of seconds, the thief vanished from view, leaving the victim in pursuit, desperately realizing what had just transpired.

A security guard at the location also gave chase to apprehend the phone snatcher.

As of now, it remains unclear whether the victim and the security guard were successful in apprehending the thief.

