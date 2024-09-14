 Noida Crime: 2 Arrested For Offering S*x To Gay Men And Recording Obscene Videos For Extortion; Watch VIDEO
Azhar KhanUpdated: Saturday, September 14, 2024, 07:43 PM IST
article-image
2 Arrested For Offering S*x To Gay Men And Recording Obscene Videos For Extortion | X

Noida: In a shocking incident, two accused have been arrested by Noida Police for befriending people through the gay dating app, Grindr, and blackmailing them. The accused, identified as Deepak Kumar and Kishore Raghav, created attractive profiles on the gay dating app, offering sex to gay men, and then secretly recorded obscene videos of their victims. They demanded large sums of money from the victims over these videos.

The incident reportedly came to light after a victim approached the police and filed a complaint against the accused. The victim stated in his complaint that he had befriended some people through the 'Grindr' app, who later invited him to meet.

After the meeting, the accused forced him into homosexual acts and began recording an obscene video. The complainant further stated that they then blackmailed him by threatening to release the video and demanded a hefty sum of money.

Acting on the complaint, the police arrested the two accused and recovered mobile phones and the motorcycle allegedly used for blackmailing. The police initiated a probe into the matter and began interrogating the accused.

article-image

They revealed that they had entrapped several other people through the gay dating app. They used the same method of befriending them, recording their obscene videos, and then blackmailing them for money.

The police have claimed that incidents of fraud are on the rise through gay dating apps and have urged citizens to remain cautious against such scammers.

