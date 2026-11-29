A six-year-old boy miraculously escaped unhurt after falling from the balcony of a fourth-floor apartment in Noida's Sector 82 on Friday evening. The child landed on the cement roof of a flat on the second floor instead of falling directly to the ground. The shocking incident was captured on a CCTV camera installed in the residential society.

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The incident took place at Green View Apartments around 6 pm. According to society residents, the boy was standing on the balcony of flat 4D on the second floor when he suddenly lost his balance and fell onto the cement roof of flat 4A below.

Residents rushed to the spot after witnessing the fall and were stunned to see the child attempting to get up and make his way down on his own. Upon examination, it was found that he had not sustained any injuries, bringing relief to those present.

According to residents, the six-year-old lives with his grandmother, while his father works abroad. His parents reportedly live separately. The grandmother had stepped out to the market when the incident occurred.

The CCTV footage has surfaced, drawing attention to the incident and raising concerns among residents about children's safety in high-rise residential buildings.