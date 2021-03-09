No withdrawal of sex-for-job case

Bengaluru

In another twist to the sex-for-job CD scandal, the police have refused to accede to the request of the activist, who released the CD, to withdraw the case.

The police said they cannot allow activist Dinesh Kallahalli to withdraw his complaint against Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who was accused of sexually exploiting a woman in return for a government job.

“Withdrawing the petition in such a serious matter is not a child’s play. We have to continue with the probe and Kallahalli must cooperate with us,” an officer was quoted in the media. Kallahalli must appear in person and discuss the issue with them, the police said.

Meanwhile, the police summoned another activist, Rajashekhar Mulali, to appear before them. He had claimed last week there were similar sex CDs of 19 other politicians. However, Mulali did not turn up. “Police seem to be under pressure. I’m contesting the election of the Kannada Sahitya Parishath as the state president and travelling across the state for campaigning. I’ll appear for questioning after 10 days,” Murali told media.

In a related development, Ramesh Jarkiholi on Tuesday broke down and wept as he alleged the so-called CD is a part of a “political conspiracy” against him.

Addressing the media, he said, “The video and CD are fake and it is a conspiracy against me. I am innocent. I knew about the CD 4 months ago and it was discussed a couple of times with my brother (Balachandra Jarkiholi) that I have done nothing wrong,” he said, adding, “The person in the video is not me. I was informed by the high command such allegations might be levelled agai­nst me and advised to take legal help. Even then I said I will fight the allegations.”

He alleged Rs20 crore was spent to create the controversy and the conspiracy took place at 2 locations.