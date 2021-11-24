No talk on seats yet: AAP leader Sanjay Singh after meeting Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

A day after meeting Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday held talks with AAP leader Sanjay Singh and Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel in the run-up to the 2022 assembly polls in the state.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wenesday tweeted photo of him meeting AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Dilip Pandey, with the caption: "A meeting that is for a change!"

After the meeting, Singh said, "if talks on alliance take place, then it will be made public. No talk about seats yet."

Singh was also present Tuesday at an event to release a book by SP leader Ramgopal Yadav. SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav were there.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP also doesn't have any MP or MLA in Uttar Pradesh. But as part of its efforts to expand beyond Delhi, the AAP has been preparing to fight elections in UP along with some other states.

Notably, Yadav also met Apna Dal (K) chief Krishna Patel and both apparently agreed to address joint public meetings.

"We had a discussion with Akhilesh ji and our alliance has been finalised. We are allying with parties of the same ideology and we will soon be sharing the dais," Patel told reporters.

The Apna Dal (Sonelal) led by Krishna Patel's daughter Anupriya Patel is already an ally of the ruling BJP.

Anupriya Patel's party has nine MLAs in UP and three MPs including herself, but the faction headed by the mother has no elected representative either at the Centre or in the state. A tie-up with the Krishna Patel faction could be seen as part of the SP efforts to divide the Kurmi votes in the crucial poll battle.

Akhilesh Yadav had met RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary a day earlier to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming polls.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 09:31 PM IST