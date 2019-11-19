No solutions, only childish pranks: After Gautam Gambhir, Arvind Kejriwal's 'missing' posters emerge in Delhi

A few days after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's ‘missing’ posters emerged in Delhi, similar posters of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal surfaced on Tuesday in the capital. The posters were pasted in areas of Gambhir's parliamentary constituency, East Delhi.
The posters read, “Missing. Have you seen the president of the Delhi Jal Board?” The poster further added the Bureau of Indian Standardisation (BSI) report that said Delhi has the worst tap water from the 20 cities in the country. “A survey was conducted to examine the water quality of 20 cities in which Delhi water was found to be the most poisonous,” the poster read.
The study was conducted as per directions of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs to check the quality of piped drinking water being supplied in the country in keeping with the objectives of Jal Jeevan Mission.
“Mumbai tops the ranking released by Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) for quality of tap water. Delhi is at the bottom, with 11 out of 11 samples failing on 19 parameters,” said Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Saturday.
Earlier on Sunday, ‘missing’ posters of cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir were seen in Delhi’s ITO area days after the MP from East Delhi was criticised for missing an important meeting of the parliamentary committee on the capital’s health emergency.
