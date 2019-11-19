No solutions, only childish pranks: After Gautam Gambhir, Arvind Kejriwal's 'missing' posters emerge in Delhi

A few days after BJP MP Gautam Gambhir's ‘missing’ posters emerged in Delhi, similar posters of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal surfaced on Tuesday in the capital. The posters were pasted in areas of Gambhir's parliamentary constituency, East Delhi.

The posters read, “Missing. Have you seen the president of the Delhi Jal Board?” The poster further added the Bureau of Indian Standardisation (BSI) report that said Delhi has the worst tap water from the 20 cities in the country. “A survey was conducted to examine the water quality of 20 cities in which Delhi water was found to be the most poisonous,” the poster read.