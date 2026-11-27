'No Scope For Compromise': Stalin Demands Protection Of Tamil Nadu's 7.18% Lok Sabha Representation Amid Delimitation Row | X / @mkstalin

Chennai: DMK president and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday reiterated that his party would not compromise on its demands concerning the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, asserting that Tamil Nadu's existing 7.18% share of Lok Sabha seats must be protected.

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Stalin's assertion comes ahead of the special session of the parliament that has been convened to table a revised Delimitation Bill.

In a post on X, Stalin recalled the DMK was the first political party in the country to raise its voice against the potential adverse consequences of delimitation. He also pointed out that Chennai was the first venue where national leaders came together to demand a fair delimitation exercise (when the DMK was in power).

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Referring to the resolutions adopted by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly and the Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on fair delimitation, Stalin reiterated two key demands. First, even if the total number of parliamentary constituencies was increased, Tamil Nadu's share should under no circumstances fall below the existing 7.18%. Second, the existing proportion of parliamentary representation among States, determined on the basis of the 1971 Census and subsequently frozen, should remain unchanged for another 25 years.

Stalin said the DMK remained firmly committed to both demands and there was no change in its position or scope for compromise.

Dismissing speculation in the media and criticism from political opponents, he said neither would weaken the party's resolve.

In a sharp political attack, he criticised those who, he alleged, had abandoned their principles for positions of power, describing them as shameless and ungrateful. The reference was ostensibly to the Congress, which deserted the DMK and rushed to align with the TVK, post Assembly polls in May.

Reaffirming the party's position, Stalin said the DMK would never compromise on Tamil Nadu's interests or deviate from its principles.