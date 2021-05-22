No robust scientific evidence: Niti Aayog member VK Paul on mixing different COVID-19 vaccines

The Centre today said that it is scientifically possible that an individual gets the first dose of one vaccine and the second dose of another vaccine, but it will take time to decide whether it can be recommended or not.

Niti Aayog member VK Paul while addressing the media said, "It is plausible. But there need to be more studies. It can't be said definitively that mixing of doses can be practised. There is no robust scientific evidence. Only time will tell whether it will be done in future or not, It will depend on international studies, World Health Organization findings etc. Our experts are also continuously studying."

A recent UK study has found that it is safe to mix doses of different types of vaccines, but there will be many side effects, the study revealed.

Mr Paul further said that, "One shot of one type produces antibodies and the second shot from another will increase that. Scientifically, there is no problem."