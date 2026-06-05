'No Permission Sought So Far': Delhi Police On CJP’s Proposed Jantar Mantar Demonstration | X

The Delhi Police on Friday said it has not received any formal request from the satirical political outfit Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for its proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

A senior police official stated that authorities would examine the application if and when it is submitted. Police also said they are closely monitoring developments and remain prepared to deploy personnel in sensitive areas to ensure law and order if required.

Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijit Dipke shared an update on social media while travelling back to India from the United States.

In a post on X on Friday morning, Dipke wrote, "On my way to India… Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim," indicating that he is expected to arrive in the country shortly.

The message quickly drew attention online, with supporters and observers closely tracking his return.

Dipke's return is linked to a proposed protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where the Cockroach Janta Party plans to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The party has alleged irregularities and paper leak controversies in major competitive examinations, including NEET and certain CBSE-related tests. The demonstration is being projected as a campaign highlighting concerns over transparency and accountability in the education system.

According to Dipke, his decision to return to India is driven by issues affecting students and young people. He has maintained that the proposed protest is intended to raise concerns surrounding examination processes while advocating constitutional principles and democratic participation.

The activist has repeatedly framed his return as a voluntary move aimed at supporting public causes and amplifying student voices.

The latest social media update comes days after Dipke urged supporters not to assemble at Delhi Airport to welcome him.

The appeal marked a notable shift from an earlier message in which he had encouraged supporters to greet him upon arrival. By discouraging large gatherings, Dipke appeared to signal a preference for keeping the focus on the planned protest and its stated objectives.

With the proposed demonstration attracting public attention, Delhi Police said it continues to monitor the situation closely. While no formal permission request has been submitted so far, authorities indicated they are prepared to take necessary measures to maintain public order should the protest move forward.