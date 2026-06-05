'Leaving My Fate In The Hands Of The Constitution': CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke En Route To India Ahead Of Jantar Mantar Protest

Abhijit Dipke, founder of the satirical Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), on Friday morning shared a fresh update on social media as he made his way back to India from the United States. In a post on X at around 8 am, Dipke wrote, "On my way to India… Leaving my fate in the hands of the Constitution. #JaiBhim," signalling that he is expected to land in the country soon.

Returns to India Ahead of Planned Protest

Dipke is returning to India to participate in a planned protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, where the CJP has called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities and paper leak controversies involving competitive examinations, including NEET and CBSE-related tests.

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Presenting his return as a voluntary decision driven by public causes, Dipke has said he is coming back to raise issues affecting students and young people while standing up for constitutional values.

Earlier Appeal: Don't Gather at Delhi Airport

The latest post comes days after Dipke issued a video message asking supporters not to gather at Delhi Airport to receive him. The appeal marked a change from his earlier call, in which he had encouraged supporters to welcome him upon arrival.

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According to Dipke, the response to his campaign had grown far beyond expectations, and a large crowd at the airport could create inconvenience for travellers, disrupt public movement, and pose security challenges. He urged supporters to avoid assembling at the airport and instead participate in the movement through peaceful and organised means.

Supporters Asked to Assemble at Jantar Mantar

Dipke said he plans to travel from the airport to Parliament Street Police Station to seek official permission for the proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar.

He requested supporters to gather at the protest venue instead of the airport, stressing that the movement should remain disciplined and responsible. "There is no need to crowd the airport," he said, urging people to focus on the protest's objectives rather than his arrival.

Claims of Possible Arrest, Deportation Rumours Rejected

In an earlier video, Dipke had also expressed concern that he could face detention or arrest upon landing in India. At the same time, he dismissed social media speculation suggesting that he was being deported from the United States due to visa-related or other issues, describing such claims as fake news.

Protest Scheduled for June 6

The Cockroach Janta Party's protest is scheduled to be held at Jantar Mantar on June 6. The demonstration is expected to focus on examination-related controversies and demand accountability from the Education Ministry.

With Dipke now en route to India, attention remains focused on his arrival and the planned protest in the national capital.