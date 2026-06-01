Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke To Return To India, Plans Jantar Mantar Protest Over NEET Leak

Online movement Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke announced on Monday that he will return to India on June 6 and stage a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak controversy.

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In a video message shared across social media platforms through the Cockroach Janta Party's official handles, Dipke claimed that more than 8 lakh people had signed a petition seeking Pradhan's resignation, while crores of citizens had expressed support for the demand online. He said that despite protests being held across different parts of the country, the government had remained dismissive of the concerns raised by students and protesters.

"The system has made a mockery of the lives of more than one crore students," Dipke said. Referring to examinations including NEET, CBSE, CUET and SSC GD, he alleged that the futures of over one crore students had been put at risk and criticised what he described as a lack of accountability.

Dipke urged supporters to gather outside Delhi airport on June 6. He said he would first approach the Parliament Street Police Station to seek permission for a peaceful demonstration against the Union minister.

"Our Constitution gives us the right to raise our voices peacefully, and that is exactly what we will do," he said.

Calling on people to join the protest, Dipke appealed to those who support the demand for Pradhan's resignation to participate. He also said his family fears he could be arrested upon arrival at the airport, but added that he believes democratic rights would allow him to protest peacefully.

Dipke further revealed that he had recently received job offers in the United States but chose to return to India, saying he wanted to contribute to his country because of his love for it.