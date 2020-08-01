'No party disowns or discredits it's legacy': Congress leaders rally behind Manmohan Singh amid criticism of UPA govt

In recent days, there has been several instances of infighting or dissent within the Congress party. At a state level Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sachin Pilot seem to be good examples of the old vs young war, even though this cannot be taken as a sweeping generalisation.

More recently however, the rift seemed to have made itself felt at a party meeting. Congress president Sonia Gandhi had on Thursday held a meeting with party's the Rajya Sabha members. The meeting however saw several people turning their focus on how a party that had formed the government in 2009 had garnered so few seats in the 2014 polls.

While Senior Congress leader Manmohan Singh, who was the Prime Minister during the 2004-2014 UPA rule, preferred to remain silent, the young guard sought introspection of the UPA rule. The issue of the 2014 election debacle was raised by Rajeev Satav, sources said, adding that he was countered by party senior and former Union Minister Anand Sharma and others even as Sonia Gandhi listened silently to the whole discussion.