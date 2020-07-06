Former PM Manmohan Singh's media advisor calls Rahul, Priyanka 'Bhai-Behen-Cartel (BBC)', asks them to leave Congress

Amidst this, journalist Harish Khare who served as the Media Advisor for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's office from June 2009 to January 2012 has hit out at the party. In a rather critical article for The Wire, Khare has said that "the Gandhis Must Also Vacate the Congress Space".

As he put it in the article, the brother-sister duo of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi seem "determined to make Modi look like a sober and responsible leader."

iting reports from recent Congress Working Committee meetings, says that it now appears as though the "bhai-behn-cartel (BBC) remains unrelenting in its fratricidal war against what it calls 'the seniors' in the party".

"Thanks to the BBC’s entitled recklessness, the principal opposition party is pathetically bleeding from internal, self-inflicted wounds," he opines.