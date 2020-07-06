Former PM Manmohan Singh's media advisor calls Rahul, Priyanka 'Bhai-Behen-Cartel (BBC)', asks them to leave Congress

Last week, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was asked by the government to vacate her Lodhi Estate Bungalow in Delhi. The politician who lost her SPG cover towards the end of 2019, is no longer eligible for the same, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said in a notice.
Since then, there has been a lot of speculation. Will Priyanka Gandhi now shift to Lucknow? Will LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi also be asked to leave their Lutyens' bungalows? There are more questions on people's minds at present.
Amidst this, journalist Harish Khare who served as the Media Advisor for former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's office from June 2009 to January 2012 has hit out at the party. In a rather critical article for The Wire, Khare has said that "the Gandhis Must Also Vacate the Congress Space".
As he put it in the article, the brother-sister duo of Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi seem "determined to make Modi look like a sober and responsible leader."
iting reports from recent Congress Working Committee meetings, says that it now appears as though the "bhai-behn-cartel (BBC) remains unrelenting in its fratricidal war against what it calls 'the seniors' in the party".
"Thanks to the BBC’s entitled recklessness, the principal opposition party is pathetically bleeding from internal, self-inflicted wounds," he opines.
Needless to say, the scathing article has startled netizens. Many lauded Khaire, while others were more critical of his thought processes.
"Congress party loves the BBC - Bhai Behn Cartel. Is that a good thing for @INCIndia?" wondered one Twitter user.
"Harish Khare heard some reports coming out of CWC meeting & goes off on a tangent. He offers zero credible reasons for loathing - what he calls - Bhai-Behn-cartel (BBC)," countered another user.
"Pliable media, Focus on your own work and let Congress workers decide their leadership," wrote a third.
Take a look at some of the posts:
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)