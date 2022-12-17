e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'No need to wait till 2025, make Tejashwi Bihar CM now', Prashant Kishore attacks Nitish Kumar

'No need to wait till 2025, make Tejashwi Bihar CM now', Prashant Kishore attacks Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on Monday declared that RJD leader, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will lead the seven-parties grand alliance in the 2025 assembly elections.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Prashant Kishor attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | File pic
Follow us on

Bihar: Political analyst Prashant Kishore has made a remark on Nitish Kumar's statement that Tejashwi Yadav will lead the grand alliance in 2025.

"No need to wait till 2025 to elect Tejashwi Yadav as CM. In their alliance RJD has biggest share, Nitish Kumar should make him CM. This will give Tejashwi a chance to work for 3yrs &public will have the opportunity to vote on the basis of his performance," said Kishore.

Earlier this week, Nitish Kumar put to rest all speculations on his political heir and declared that his deputy and RJD leader, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will lead the seven-parties grand alliance in the 2025 assembly elections.

By making this statement, Nitish Kumar also hinted that he will go for a bigger role beyond the state and that may be his attempt at consolidating opposition unity and becoming the prime ministerial face of the opposition alliance in 2024. 

Read Also
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar declares Tejashwi Yadav as political heir
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka: Headmaster, chased, beaten up by students for sexual harassment, suspended

Karnataka: Headmaster, chased, beaten up by students for sexual harassment, suspended

UK: A day after Kerala NHS nurse, her two kids murdered, family blames 'cruel' husband

UK: A day after Kerala NHS nurse, her two kids murdered, family blames 'cruel' husband

Rajasthan: Woman who dressed up as man arrested for kidnapping minor

Rajasthan: Woman who dressed up as man arrested for kidnapping minor

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy govt set to implement semester system in schools from 2024-25

Andhra Pradesh: Jagan Mohan Reddy govt set to implement semester system in schools from 2024-25

Rajasthan: Man who reported his aunt missing, confesses killing her, cutting her into pieces with...

Rajasthan: Man who reported his aunt missing, confesses killing her, cutting her into pieces with...