'No Need To Panic': India Has Adequate Fuel Stocks, Assures Petroleum Ministry Amid Shortage Fears

The Central government on Friday sought to reassure citizens that fuel supplies across the country remain stable despite recent developments in West India, urging people not to panic or engage in bulk booking of LPG cylinders.

Speaking at an inter-ministerial briefing, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery) in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said states have been asked to identify distribution points for an additional 48,000 kilolitres of kerosene sanctioned beyond the regular quota.

She said alternative fuel arrangements are also being activated, with Coal India directed to supply coal to small and medium consumers. “I appeal to all fellow citizens not to panic and to refrain from panic-booking,” Sharma said.

The government emphasised that domestic LPG supply remains uninterrupted, with hospitals and educational institutions receiving priority deliveries. LPG production has increased by 30% compared to March 5, she added, while commercial cylinders have been placed under state governments for priority distribution.

Addressing fuel availability, Sharma said petrol and diesel stocks are adequate nationwide and refineries are operating at full capacity with sufficient crude inventories. No distributor has reported a dry-out of LPG supplies, she noted, urging people not to believe rumours or hoard fuel.

The government also said PNG and CNG supplies remain uninterrupted and advised commercial consumers facing LPG shortages to seek PNG connections through local gas distribution networks.