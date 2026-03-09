BPCL Denies Fuel Shortage Rumours, Oil Firms Assure Adequate Supply Amid Panic Buying

BPCL Issues Clarification On Fuel Supply| File Image |

Mumbai: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has reassured customers that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel or other fuels in India. The company said that messages circulating on social media claiming fuel shortages are “misleading and baseless.”

In a message sent to customers, BPCL said there is adequate availability of fuel across the country and citizens should not worry about supply disruptions. The company also advised people to use fuel responsibly and avoid unnecessary panic.

Oil marketing companies said the fuel supply network in India is functioning normally and petrol pumps are receiving regular deliveries.

Rumours Spread Amid Global Tensions

The clarification from BPCL comes at a time when global energy markets are facing uncertainty due to rising tensions in West Asia. The conflict in the region has raised concerns about possible disruptions in oil supply and shipping routes.

Because of these developments, rumours started spreading on social media about a possible shortage of petrol and diesel in India. However, state-run oil companies including BPCL, Indian Oil and HPCL have strongly denied these claims and assured that fuel stocks are sufficient.

Officials also said that the government and oil companies are continuously monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted fuel supply across the country.

Panic LPG Bookings Lead To New Rule

Meanwhile, fear of supply disruption led to panic bookings of LPG cylinders in some parts of the country, especially in Kolkata. Oil companies noticed a sudden surge in bookings as households started ordering extra cylinders.

To manage this situation, oil marketing companies introduced a 21-day lock-in period between LPG refill bookings. This means consumers must wait at least 21 days after receiving a cylinder before booking the next one.

The step was taken to prevent hoarding and ensure that LPG cylinders are available for all consumers.

Authorities Urge Citizens Not To Panic

Officials have emphasised that the supply chain for fuel and LPG remains stable. They said the new booking rule is only a precautionary measure to maintain smooth distribution.

Oil companies have urged people not to rely on rumours circulating online and to avoid panic buying or unnecessary stockpiling.

They assured that India has sufficient fuel reserves and a strong distribution system to meet the country’s energy needs.