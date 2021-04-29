No need for full lockdown on May 1: Tamil Nadu govt tells Madras High Court

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday told the Madras High Court there was no need to clamp a lockdown in the state on Saturday, a day ahead of counting of votes polled in the April 6 assembly elections, saying May 1 is already a holiday on account of May Day.

Advocate General Vijay Narayan made the submission to the first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy when the issue of alleged shortage of Remdesivir vaccine, beds and ventilators and diversion of oxygen cylinders to other states came up for further hearing. The court had taken up the matter on its own.

The submission also comes in the wake of the first bench's suggestion to the Tamil Nadu government and Puducherry administration to consider declaring complete lockdown on May 1 and May 2. Elections were held in the neighbouring union territory also on April 6.

The Election Commission and the Tamil Nadu government had seriously considered the suggestions of the bench on April 27 and the directive to strictly observe Covid-19 protocols on May 2, the AG said.