Siddharth accuses Tamil Nadu BJP members of leaking his phone number, says 'I will not shut up, keep trying'

'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth, who has been at the forefront of activism for a while now, has alleged that the members of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have leaked his phone number.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and current Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) Amit Shah, he tweeted: "My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell

Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police.

I will not shut up. Keep trying."