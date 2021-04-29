Siddharth accuses Tamil Nadu BJP members of leaking his phone number, says 'I will not shut up, keep trying'

'Rang De Basanti' actor Siddharth, who has been at the forefront of activism for a while now, has alleged that the members of Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have leaked his phone number.
Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and current Minister of Home Affairs (MHA) Amit Shah, he tweeted: "My phone number was leaked by members of TN BJP and @BJPtnITcell
Over 500 calls of abuse, rape and death threats to me & family for over 24 hrs. All numbers recorded (with BJP links and DPs) and handing over to Police.
I will not shut up. Keep trying."
Sharing a screenshot in the following tweet, Siddharth added, "This is one of many social media posts by BJP TN members leaking my number yesterday and telling people to attack and harass me.
"Ivan inimela vaaye thirakka koodathu" (this fellow must never open his mouth again)
We might survive Covid. Will we survive these people?"
This comes a day after the 'Aruvam' actor's tweet about Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath.
Reacting to the news report of Yogi's National Security Act (NSA) order, he had tweeted: "Any false claims of being a decent human being or a holy man or a leader will face one tight slap."
Reacting to another story about a young man's death in Kanpur, Siddharth had written, "Can lawyers advice on this please...if a citizen or his kin dies without oxygen or care and the CM lies about availability of oxygen, is this grounds to sue the state for negligence? Any state, any citizen, what can they do,legally?
Citizens stand together. Demand what is yours."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)