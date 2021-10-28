No mosque burnt, pictures fake: Tripura Police on alleged Panisagar violence

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has formed a five member committee to probe the incidents of violence in Tripura, where a mosque and shops were set on fire in the Panisagar sub-division on Tuesday, the Tripura Police on Thursday, said that the law and order situation in the state is "absolutely normal" and no mosque has been burnt there.

The Tripura police also warned the public against engaging in rumour-mongering and appealed to maintain peace.

The police’s statement came two days after a mosque was allegedly vandalized during a Vishwa Hindu Parishad rally in Chamtilla in Panisagar sub-division of North Tripura district.

Prohibitory orders have also been put in place in the district. The state government has imposed Section 144 under CrPC in the Dharmanagar sub-division till further notice. According to locals, miscreants vandalized a mosque and several shops in Chamtila during the VHP rally held to protest the attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh during Durga Puja.

Claiming the pictures circulating online were fake, the Tripura Police tweeted a few photographs of a mosque saying, “It is evident that masjid is safe and secure,”

"During yesterday's protest rally in Panisagar, no masjid (mosque) was burnt and the picture being shared of burning or damaged masjid or collection of sticks, etc, are all fake news," Tripura Police tweeted.

"Some vested interests are trying to disturb the peaceful communal situation of Tripura ... (we) request every citizen to help in maintaining law and order and peace," it added.

Central paramilitary forces along with state police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel have also been deployed in the area.

Tripura Police has threatened legal action against those trying to foment further disturbance.

Meanwhile, the BJP has denied the involvement of its members in the violence.

According to a report, Vinod Sonkar, a Member of Parliament and BJP’s Tripura in charge, said the party has set up the committee that comprises members of its minority cell.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 07:23 PM IST