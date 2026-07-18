No More 'Second-Class Passengers' On Indian Railways? SC Urges Railways To Drop Term

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The Supreme Court has urged Indian Railways to discontinue the use of the term "second-class passenger", observing that it is outdated, rooted in colonial-era classifications, and inconsistent with the constitutional values of equality and dignity.

Hearing a case related to a fatal accident caused by train overcrowding, the bench said passengers should not be identified by hierarchical labels. Instead, only railway coaches should be classified, such as "second-class coach," without attaching the designation to individuals.

The court recommended that the term "second-class passenger" be removed from railway tickets, manuals, and official records.

Focus On Tackling Train Overcrowding

Alongside its observations on terminology, the apex court stressed the need for Indian Railways to take stronger and more effective measures to address overcrowding in trains.

The bench noted that excessive crowding compromises passenger safety and comfort, and said the issue requires urgent administrative attention to prevent avoidable tragedies.

Case Stemmed From Fatal Train Accident

The observations came while hearing a petition filed by the widow of a man who died after falling from an overcrowded train.

Holding that the family deserved compensation, the Supreme Court awarded ₹8 lakh to the deceased passenger's widow, underscoring the responsibility of public authorities to ensure safe travel conditions.

Court Highlights Equality And Dignity

The bench observed that public institutions such as Indian Railways must uphold the constitutional principles of equality and dignity in both language and practice.

It said terminology that creates a hierarchy among passengers is incompatible with modern constitutional values and should be replaced with more inclusive language.

Railways Expected To Consider Policy Changes

Although the court's observations are advisory in nature, they are expected to carry significant weight in shaping future railway policy.

Indian Railways has long faced criticism over overcrowding, particularly in general and second-class coaches. The latest observations are likely to add momentum to ongoing discussions on improving passenger safety, infrastructure, and adopting more inclusive terminology across the railway network.