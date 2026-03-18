'Minor Name Variation Cannot Deny Railway Accident Compensation': Bombay HC

Bombay High Court rules that minor name discrepancies cannot be grounds to reject railway accident compensation claims | File Photo

Mumbai, March 17: The Bombay High Court has held that a compensation claim arising from a railway accident cannot be rejected merely due to a minor variation in the passenger’s name on a season ticket, particularly when other reliable evidence establishes the person’s identity.

Court emphasises identity over clerical discrepancies

Justice Jitendra Jain was hearing an appeal filed by the legal heirs of a deceased passenger, challenging a September 5, 2014 order of the Railway Claims Tribunal, which had rejected their compensation claim.

While the Tribunal had accepted that the death resulted from an “untoward incident” under the Railways Act, it denied relief on two grounds — a discrepancy between the names on the railway identity card and the monthly season ticket, and failure to sufficiently prove the relationship between the deceased and the claimants.

The appellants submitted that the deceased possessed a valid railway identity card bearing his photograph and full name, “Radhesyam Sen Nuwab,” whereas the monthly season ticket carried the truncated name “Radhesham”.

Matching identity details strengthen claim

The court noted that issuance of a monthly season ticket necessarily requires the production of the railway identity card at the counter, and the ticket is generated based on the details contained therein. In the present case, the identity card number printed on the ticket matched the number on the identity card, clearly establishing that both documents pertained to the same individual.

Rejecting the Tribunal’s reasoning, the court observed that a clerical omission or truncation of a name at the time of issuing the ticket cannot defeat a statutory claim. “If the officer at the counter punches only the first name and not the other names appearing on the I.D. card, it cannot be said that the monthly season ticket was not issued to the person in whose favour the I.D. card has been issued,” the court said.

Tribunal’s assessment of relationship questioned

On the issue of relationship, the High Court found that the Tribunal had failed to properly assess documents such as ration cards and election records produced by the claimants and had offered no cogent reasoning for rejecting them.

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Matter remitted for fresh consideration

Holding that the claim was wrongly dismissed, the court set aside the Tribunal’s finding on the name discrepancy and remitted the matter for fresh consideration. It directed the Tribunal to re-examine the issue of relationship and, if eligibility is established, to award appropriate compensation.

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