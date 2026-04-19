'No More Mr Nice Guy': Trump Accuses Iran Of Ceasefire Violation, Warns Of Strikes

Donald Trump has accused Iran of violating a ceasefire agreement after alleged firing incidents in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions ahead of fresh diplomatic talks.

In a strongly worded post on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump claimed Iran fired shots toward vessels, including a French ship and a United Kingdom freighter, calling it a “total violation” of the ceasefire. He also warned of severe consequences if Tehran rejects a proposed deal with the United States.

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“My representatives are going to Islamabad, Pakistan, for negotiations,” Trump said, adding that Washington had offered what he described as a “very fair and reasonable deal.” He further threatened that if Iran refuses, the United States would target Iran’s infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

The remarks came as shipping activity through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy corridor, remained largely halted after Iran tightened control over the waterway days before the fragile ceasefire deadline.

Iran has reiterated its decision to restrict ship movements through the strait while a US blockade on Iranian ports continues. Mediators are reportedly working to facilitate further talks to prevent renewed conflict.

Separately, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian questioned Washington’s authority to impose limits on Iran’s nuclear programme, asking what legal basis the United States had for its demands.

Iran also announced that international flights from Mashhad International Airport would resume on Monday, signaling limited normalization in certain sectors despite ongoing tensions.