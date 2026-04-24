'No Major Violence': Supreme Court Welcomes Peaceful Bengal Polls, Notes Record Turnout

The Bench took note of the largely peaceful nature of polling in the state. | ANI Image, File

In a notable observation, the Supreme Court on Friday welcomed the record voter turnout in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections, describing it as a positive sign for democracy, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The remarks came during the hearing of petitions related to the revision of electoral rolls in the state.

Court Praises High Participation, Calls It Boost For Democracy

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipin Pancholi, expressed satisfaction over the high voter turnout recorded on Thursday.

“As a citizen of India, I was very happy to see the voting percentage. When people exercise the right to vote, this strengthens the democratic set-up,” the CJI remarked as reported by the Bar and Bench.

‘No Major Violence’: Bench Notes Peaceful Conduct Of Polls

The Bench also took note of the largely peaceful nature of polling in the state.

“There have been no incidents of violence also,” Justice Bagchi observed, mentioning the absence of major disruptions during voting.

Read Also Sporadic Violence Erupts Across Bengal During First Phase Polling Across 152 Seats | VIDEO

Record Turnout Of 91.78%, Highest Since Independence

According to the Election Commission of India, the first phase of polling recorded a turnout of 91.78%, the highest since Independence. The previous record stood at 84.72% in 2011.

Senior Advocate Kalyan Bandyopadhyay informed the Court that the turnout was close to 92%, adding that migrant labourers had travelled long distances to cast their votes.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also termed the turnout “historical” and noted that polling was largely peaceful, barring a few isolated incidents.