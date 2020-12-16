No major confrontation with China in Eastern Command since Galwan clash, says GOC Eastern Command

On the occasion of Vijay Diwas, General Officer Commanding (GOC) Eastern Command Lieutenant General Anil Chauhan on Wednesday said there has been no major intrusion or confrontation in the Eastern Command area since friction in Ladakh.

"Since the clash with China in Ladakh, there has been no major intrusion or confrontation in the Eastern Command area. Post-Galwan incident mutual trust on LAC between us and the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has evaporated and will take time to stabilise," Lieutenant General Chauhan said at an event organised on the occasion of Vijay Diwas at Fort William, Eastern Army Command Headquarters in Kolkata.

The Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a stand-off since early May along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

The situation along the LAC deteriorated in June following the Galwan Valley clash in which both sides suffered casualties.