No light at the end of the tunnel: Scientists say even with a vaccine, coronavirus is here to stay

Even after a COVID-19 vaccine is developed and deployed, the coronavirus will likely remain for years to come, and may eventually, become endemic like HIV, measles and chickenpox, The Washington Post reported.

According to the US daily, experts in epidemiology say embracing the prolonged stay of COVID-19 is crucial to the next phase of the US's coronavirus pandemic response.

Experts say that amid all the uncertainty revolving around the contagion, the persistence of the novel virus is one of the few things we can count on about the future.

There are four endemic coronaviruses that are present, causing the common cold. And many experts believe that COVID-19 will become the fifth.