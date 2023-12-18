'No Lehengas': Check Full Advisory Of Sikh Religious Body's Dress Code For Brides

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE | @BhaaratLok

Nanded, Maharashtra: Sikh Religious body in Maharashtra's Nanded has put out an Advisory listing Dos and Don'ts for Brides in terms of the attire. The advisory primarily asks brides to not wear a lehenga and wear Punjabi traditional outfit instead- Salwar Kameez and Chunni.

The advisory cites several reasons that have prompted it to stipulate the said dress code.

1) Maintain Sanctity of Ceremony

2) Reduce expenditure on fancy wedding celebrations

3) Voluminous and heavy Lehenga's obstruct brides from performing rituals

4) Fancy Lehengas make it difficult for brides to sit and perform rituals

5) Salwar-Kameez-Chunni is symbolic of Sikh traditions

Five Singh Sahibs passed a resolution today at Takht Shri Hazur Sahib, Nanded, stating that:



•The complete names of the groom and bride should be printed on the wedding cards with Singh and Kaur.

•During Laawan, the girl should wear a complete suit, not a Lehnga.

•No flower…

Order against taking holy book to destination weddings

This comes two months after Akal-Takht the top most authority in Amrit sir came out with an order which banned taking the guru Granth Sahib holy book to destination weddings and resorts. The authorities said that the enormous expenditure on weddings is making people forget the core values and essence of getting married and taking some promises in front of God.

Akal Takht said that it was important for the bride groom to maintain simplicity and grace the important occasion in front of the holy book right inside the Gurudwara.

It said that the sacred book cannot be moved out of Gurudwara and the main rituals of any wedding have to happen inside a Gurudwara.