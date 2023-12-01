Video: Sikh Symbol Printed On Women Undergarments Sold In Delhi's Gandhinagar Market; Shopkeeper Held Following Public Outrage |

New Delhi: In a shocking incident from Delhi's Gandhinagar Market, a trader faced public outrage for selling women's undergarments adorned with the sacred Sikh symbol, Khanda Sahib. The situation escalated when the shopkeeper reportedly misbehaved with locals who protested against the offensive sale.

Shopkeeper Held

The incident gained attention as a video surfaced on the internet, showcasing products from the shop featuring the holy Sikh symbol. Locals expressed their dismay, questioning how such products could be sold without notice. Outraged by the disrespect to their community's sacred symbol, residents filed a police complaint. Later, the accused shopkeeper was taken into custody and an investigation has been launched.

It is very shameful that a shop owner in Delhi’s Wholesale Gandhinagar Market is selling undergarments with a Sikh symbol (Khanda Sahib) on them. When the locals asked him to stop selling this product, he misbehaved with them. Strict action should be taken against both the… pic.twitter.com/BFb9tQ0gmv — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) November 30, 2023

Video Shows Public Outrage & Plea For Legal Action

In the video, a resident condemned the incident, emphasizing the severity of the mockery faced by the Sikh community. She raised concerns about the widespread production and sale of such products across the country.

Urging strict legal action, she specifically called for the invocation of Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which addresses acts intended to outrage religious feelings and is considered a hate speech law in India.

Demand For Thorough Investigation & Export Tracking

Expressing displeasure over the incident, the woman called for a detailed police investigation into the production and distribution of the controversial products. She stressed on the need to trace the extent of exports of such products across the country. Reassuring cooperation, the police assured the aggrieved residents that the shop owner would undergo legal procedures.

Another individual recounted his encounter with these offensive products at the market. Confronting the shopkeeper, he received a shameless admission that they knowingly sold items featuring the Sikh symbol as they are distributed by their vendors. Despite warnings, the shop continued the sale, prompting locals to pursue strict legal actions against the defiant shopkeeper.