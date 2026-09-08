No Jammers At Satya Niketan Rescue Site, Networks Fully Operational: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police on Tuesday dismissed claims that mobile phone jammers were deployed at the Satya Niketan building collapse rescue site, saying mobile networks were fully operational and emergency agencies were communicating without disruption.

AAP alleges jammers deployed

The clarification came after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused the BJP-led Delhi government of deliberately disrupting mobile connectivity at the site to prevent information about the rescue operation from spreading online.

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AAP shared purported video clips claiming to show the deployment of jammers and alleged that the move was an attempt to “bury the truth” about the incident. The party also attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, accusing her government of “incompetence” and “disastrous governance”.

Delhi Police rejects claims

Responding to the allegations, Delhi Police issued a fact-check on X, categorically rejecting the claims.

“Rumours of mobile jammers at the Satya Niketan rescue site are completely FALSE,” the police said, adding that networks were functioning normally. It said Delhi Police, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire teams were coordinating through mobile communication.

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The police also pointed out that media personnel and citizens were broadcasting live from the site, with no disruption to connectivity. It urged people not to circulate what it described as “engagement-driven misinformation” and asked them to rely on verified official updates.

CM Rekha Gupta visits injured

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited the AIIMS Trauma Centre to meet those injured in the building collapse.

After the visit, Gupta said 12 people had been brought out from the site in an injured condition, of whom seven had died. She said two of the deceased were labourers, while one injured labourer remained hospitalised in stable condition with significant leg injuries.

The Chief Minister said five students were also among those rescued. Two were doing well and were expected to be discharged, while another student was undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Government assures assistance

Gupta assured the families that the government would provide the best possible medical treatment and financial assistance to the affected families.