'No Intention As Of Now': Shatrughan Sinha Denies Joining Rebel TMC Camp After Calling PM Modi 'Guide Of Nation' - VIDEO

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New Delhi: Amid leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaving Mamata Banerjee and switching to the rebel side, MP Shatrughan Sinha said some were spreading rumours about him joining a rebel group.

"When I was going through a difficult phase after losing the Patna election in 2019, very few people stood by me. Mamata Banerjee was among the few who supported and encouraged me. She believed I should continue in public life without any gap in my parliamentary journey, and it was on her direction that I contested from Asansol," he said while speaking to news agency PTI.

Denies backing rebel faction

Speaking on reports of him backing the rebel faction, he said, "Some people are speaking the truth, while others are spreading rumours. Some have claimed that I have joined the so-called rebel group. Yes, by nature I have always been outspoken. I often say that if speaking the truth is considered rebellion, then I am also a rebel. I have always spoken frankly and called a spade a spade. But I want to state clearly that Mamata ji stood by me during my difficult times, and today, in her difficult phase, I cannot abandon her."

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Amid leaders of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaving Mamata Banerjee and switching to the rebel side, MP Shatrughan Sinha said some were spreading rumours about him joining a rebel group. The clarification came just minutes after Sinha congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister.

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"In true sportsman spirit, wishing our friend & guide of society/nation hon'ble PM @narendramodi best wishes on completing 12yrs in office, perhaps the longest tenure, ever. Wish you a long, healthy & prosperous life ahead. Jai Hind!"