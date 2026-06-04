Pahlaj Nihalani Funeral: Govinda, Shatrughan Sinha, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan & Others Attend

By: Ria Sharma | June 04, 2026
Several Bollywood celebrities attended the last rites of veteran film producer and former CBFC chief Pahlaj Nihalani in Mumbai. Pahlaj passed away after suffering from liver-related issues at the age of 76
Photos by Ashwini Sawant
Actor Shatrughan Sinha arrive to pay tribute. Nihalani and Sinha were not just friends. He was the actor's brother-in-law
Actor Saif Ali Khan was also seen at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium
Varun Dhawan and his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, arrived together to pay their respects. In the 1990s, David Dhawan directed several films which were produced by Nihalani
Speaking to reporters at the crematorium, Govinda remembered Nihalani as a guiding force for many actors and credited him with helping several people build successful careers
Actress Neha Dhupia was also spotted at the funeral
Veteran film producer Boney Kapoor attended the funeral in Mumbai