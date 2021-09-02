No idea on what kind government will be formed in Afghanistan: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs informed on Thursday that evacuations from Afghanistan will soon resume as soon as the Kabul airport starts operating again.

"Currently Kabul airport is not operational. We will resume our operation to evacuate people from Kabul as soon the airport service will resume", said MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Bagchi said that the MEA has no update on Indian convoy's meeting with Taliban leaders in Doha and hence have no details on what kind of government will be formed in Afghanistan.

"We are not aware of any detail or nature of what kind of govt could be formed in Afghanistan. I have no update on our meeting with Taliban", Bagchi added.

"It's not a matter of yes & no on roadmap of further meetings with Taliban. Our aim is that Afghanistan's land shouldn't be used for terror activity of any kind, he said.



India’s ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal on Tuesday met a senior Taliban leader in Doha, the Indian foreign ministry said in the first-ever officially acknowledged meetings between the two sides.



“Today, Ambassador of India to Qatar, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the Head of Taliban’s Political Office in Doha. The meeting took place at the Embassy of India, Doha, on the request of the Taliban side, the statement said.

“Discussions focused on safety, security and early return of Indian nationals stranded in Afghanistan. The travel of Afghan nationals, especially minorities, who wish to visit to India also came up," the statement said.

ALSO READ Air India to operate flights till Kabul airport remains functional: Indian envoy Rudrendra Tandon

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 06:06 PM IST