No heart burning, EC tells media

New Delhi

The Election Commission on Wednesday sought to send out a message of “no heart burning” to the media after a solid Supreme Court snub on Monday on its plea to restrain the media from reporting the judges’ remarks that are not a part of the order. In an amended stand, it said: “There should not be any prayer for restriction on the media reporting.”

It had moved the top court with reference to the strictures by the Madras High Court on the conduct of polls despite the spread of the virus. After a national daily on Wednesday reported differences within the EC on taking up the issue to seek curbs on the media reporting, an EC press note says: “The EC was unanimous that before the SC there should not be any prayer for restriction on media reporting.” Indicating the decision to go to the top court was not taken by an individual, it said the EC always has appropriate deliberations before any decisions are taken.

It clarified EC stands committed to its faith in free media. “The EC as a whole and each one of its members recognise the positive role played by media in the conduct of all elections in the past and present and in strengthening electoral democracy in India” it said, adding: “The EC very specially recognises media’s role in enhancing effectiveness of election management.”