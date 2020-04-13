No hate, only love: Muslims turn pallbearers for Hindu brother in Bhatta Basti in Jaipur

It was a heartening sight when Muslim neighbours gave shoulder to the bier of a Hindu man who died on Sunday Morning in the Bhatta Basti area of Jaipur. The deceased Rajendra Bagri, a resident of Bajrang Nagar in Bhatta Basti. The area falls under those parts of Jaipur which are currently under curfew due to CoVID19 epidemic.

The area is Muslim dominated and Rajendra’s is the only Hindu family living there. There were no family members or relatives who lived close by. Rajendra had been suffering from cancer for quite some time and died on Monday. He left behind a family comprising a wife and two children who did not even have the money for the funeral.