No Ganesh Idol Immersion In Water Bodies From 2027, Tamil Nadu Tells National Green Tribunal

No Ganesh Idol Immersion In Water Bodies From 2027 | Representative Image

Tamil Nadu has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that Ganesh idols will not be immersed in water bodies across the state from 2027. The move aims to reduce the environmental impact associated with idol immersion during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. The assurance came during the hearing of a petition seeking a ban on Ganesh idol immersion in water bodies due to the environmental damage caused by the practice.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tamil Nadu to ban Ganesh idol immersion in water bodies from 2027

The Tamil Nadu government has assured the National Green Tribunal that the immersion of Ganesh idols will be prohibited at Foreshore Estate beaches in Chennai and Neelankarai from next year. The government also assured the court that it would work towards preventing idol immersion in natural water bodies from 2027, while following directions and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court, Madras High Court and NGT.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The state government’s submission before the green court comes amid growing concerns over the pollution of rivers, lakes, ponds and other water bodies during festive immersions. Idols made using materials such as plaster of Paris, along with chemical-based paints and decorative items, can contribute to water pollution and leave behind non-biodegradable waste.

Assurance came during hearing of petition

The assurance was given while hearing a petition seeking directions to prevent Ganesh idol immersion in water bodies to curb environmental pollution. The petitioner argued that idols made with plaster of Paris, paints, chemicals and other materials can damage water bodies and affect aquatic life. The petitioner also suggested creating temporary artificial water bodies for idol immersion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The restriction on immersions will come into effect from 2027

Ganesh Chaturthi is widely celebrated across Tamil Nadu, with devotees installing idols at homes and public venues before carrying them in processions for immersion. Traditionally, the immersion marks the conclusion of the festival and symbolises the return of Lord Ganesha to nature.

According to the state’s submission, restrictions on immersions in water bodies will come into effect from 2027. The move is expected to encourage devotees and organisers to adopt alternative immersion methods that minimise damage to natural water sources