No democracy, freedom of speech in West Bengal: BJP's Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga after Mamata calls him 'outsider goon'

Kolkata: No sooner did the West Bengal Chief Minister claim that the BJP goons are trying to capture iconic Coffee House in Kolkata than the BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga asked the reason for the TMC’s alleged violence that led to the death of 130 BJP workers across West Bengal.

Addressing a public rally in West Midnapore, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee stated that the BJP is trying to capture Coffee House and also hinting towards Bagga said that he is an ‘outsider goon’.

“Veteran singer Manna Dey had sung a song on Coffee house. It is an iconic place which the BJP is trying to capture by their outsider goons,” claimed the TMC supremo.

Countering the claim, the BJP spokesperson stated that the TMC should come out and clear its stand on the violence.

“If drinking coffee is being goon, then the TMC saints should come up clear on their stand that why they had killed our cadres? There is no democracy in West Bengal and freedom of speech has been lost from West Bengal during the TMC regime,” said Bagga.

Incidentally, a couple of days back team Modipara who had been campaigning for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the last few months in West Bengal were seen drinking coffee and chanting slogans in favour of Modi at Kolkata’s Coffee House.

Notably, the day after Modipara’s campaign, the Left Front had taken out posters with pictures of Ram and Modi and campaigned outside the Coffee House chanting anti-BJP slogans.