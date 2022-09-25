No decision on oil refinery plant location in Maharashtra: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday said that the Centre has not taken any decision to set up an oil refinery project in any specific area in Maharashtra.
Speaking in Chandrapur, he said the state government will have to discuss the project’s location with the Centre.
He alleged that the erstwhile state government had allocated land but later refused under the pretext of changing the location, which derailed the project.
