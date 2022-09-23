e-Paper Get App
Indian Oil keeps prices of petrol, diesel unchanged in Delhi; check rates in other cities

Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on state levies

AgenciesUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | Photo credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: Indian Oil Corp Ltd today kept the prices of petrol and diesel in Delhi unchanged from Thursday, according to information from the country's largest fuel retailer.

In the national capital, petrol is sold at 96.72 rupees a ltr and diesel at 89.62 rupees a ltr. In Mumbai, petrol is sold at 106.31 rupees a ltr and diesel at 94.27 rupees.

Prices of the two fuels vary across the country depending on state levies.

Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd and Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd, the two other public sector fuel retailers, follow Indian Oil in price revisions.

On Thursday, shares of Indian Oil Corp closed about 1% lower at 67.80 rupees on the National Stock Exchange.

City Wise List For Petrol Price

Petrol and diesel prices in diffrent cities:

Agra: Petrol Price ₹96.35, diesel price ₹89.52

Bangalore: Petrol Price ₹101.94, diesel price ₹98.89

Bhopal: Petrol Price ₹108.65, diesel price ₹93.90

Chandigarh: Petrol Price ₹96.20, diesel price ₹84.26

Chennai: Petrol Price ₹102.63, diesel price ₹94.24

Delhi: Petrol Price ₹96.72, diesel price ₹89.62

Gurgaon: Petrol Price ₹97.18, diesel price ₹90.05

Hyderabad: Petrol Price ₹109.66, diesel price ₹97.82

Indore: Petrol Price ₹108.68, diesel price ₹93.96

Jaipur: Petrol Price ₹108.48, diesel price ₹93.72

Jammu: Petrol Price ₹97.50, diesel price ₹83.26

Kolkata: Petrol Price ₹106.03, diesel price ₹92.76

Lucknow: Petrol Price ₹96.57, diesel price ₹89.76

Mumbai: Petrol Price ₹111.35, diesel price ₹97.28

