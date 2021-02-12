No Covid-19 deaths in half of 36 states/UTs

New Delhi / Kolkata

Half of the 36 states and Union Territories reported not a single Covid death in the past 24 hours. On the other hand, 16 states had seven or less deaths as India's death toll on Friday was 87, out of which 25 were in Maharashtra and 16 in Kerala.

The new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours were also down to 9306 in 6.99 lakh tests carried out while the daily recoveries were much higher at 15,858. Another 6,636 patients were discharged in 24 hours.

The recovery rate is 97.32% of the total 1.09 crore infections, which shows the recovery of 1.06 crore. There are still 1,35,926 active cases, which are 1.25% of the infections. India's death toll is 1,55,447.

‘India exports vax worth Rs338 cr so far’

India’s exports of the COVID-19 vaccine stood at around Rs 338 crore till February 8, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The exports include grant of the vaccine doses to friendly countries and commercial shipments. Replying to supplementary questions in the House, Goyal said exports of the vaccine started in January. India is taking care of the domestic vaccine requirement first and based on that "giving vaccines to friendly countries," he said.

"Total export is about Rs 338 crore worth of COVID vaccine," the minister said.

Schools reopen in Bengal

After 11 months, West Bengal schools reopened on February 12 from Classes 9 -12 abiding by all the COVID-19 protocols. Greeting all teachers and students, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee urged everyone to strictly maintain all the necessary protocols.

Several schools have asked their pupils to bring dry food for lunch and have also instructed ‘not to share tiffin’ with anyone. Elated students of a government school in North Kolkata just couldn’t wait to meet their friends after almost a year.

“Online mode of learning was fun but the friends were really missed. We are tired of staying indoors. Now it will be fun,” said weeping Sayani, a student of Class 11.

Virus Tidbits

-- Covid antibodies to last for 8 months after vax: AIIMS Director

-- Gujarat reports 268 new cases, 1 death, 281 recoveries

-- 247 new COVID-19 cases in Punjab, 8 more die

8 J&K reports 91 new cases