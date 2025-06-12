 'No Chance Of Survival Due To Intense Heat From Fuel': Union Home Minister Amit Shah On Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash (VIDEO)
India

PTIUpdated: Thursday, June 12, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the Air India plane crash site to take stock of the situation, in Ahmedabad on Thursday. (ANI Photo) | ANI

Ahmedabad: Union minister Amit Shah said on Thursday that the temperature in the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad was so high due to burning fuel that there was no chance to save anyone.

"There was 1.25 lakh litre of fuel inside the plane and it caught heat so it was impossible to save anyone," Shah told reporters.

The entire nation is in deep shock following the tragedy, he told reporters.

Shah also expressed condolences to relatives of those killed in the accident.

"The number of those killed will be officially released by the authorities after DNA test and identification of the victims," Shah said.

article-image

"The good news is that one person survived the crash and I am coming here after meeting him," he said.

"The process of collecting DNA samples from bodies of those killed in the plane crash is over. Forensic Science Laboratory and National Forensic Sciences University in Gujarat will conduct DNA tests of the victims," he said.

The London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed in a residential in Ahmedabad minutes after taking off from the city airport on Thursday afternoon.

