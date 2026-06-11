'No Better Tribute': Ahmedabad AI-171 Crash Site To Be Transformed Into Major Medical Student Hostel Complex On 1st Anniversary | IANS

Gandhinagar: As Gujarat prepares to mark the first anniversary of the Air India AI-171 crash on Friday, the state government has reaffirmed plans to redevelop the site where the aircraft struck the hostel complex of B.J. Medical College, with a seven-block accommodation facility for medical students proposed at the location.

The anniversary will also be observed with a prayer meeting at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital for those who lost their lives in the disaster.

The London-bound Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad on June 12 last year, killing 260 people, including passengers, crew members and people on the ground, after the aircraft struck the medical college hostel complex.

It remains one of the deadliest aviation disasters in India in recent decades.

In an interview with IANS ahead of the anniversary, State Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the state had decided that education should remain at the heart of the site’s future use.

Recalling discussions held under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, he said: “One opinion emerged...that the sacred mission of education should continue there. Keeping educational activities running at that place would be the most meaningful and sacred work.”

Pansheriya said the damaged structures would be demolished and replaced with seven new buildings for medical students, complete with dining and hostel facilities.

“The government has decided to demolish the old buildings at the site because they have all become dilapidated. In their place, seven new buildings will be constructed to accommodate medical students, along with a mess and dining facilities,” he said.

He added that thousands of future doctors would study there and go on to serve patients.

“A true tribute to those who lost their lives would be to ensure that even more patients and sick people are served in the future," Pansheriya told IANS.

The redevelopment proposal was formally announced by the state government on May 27.

Pansheriya said a modern hostel complex with facilities including a mess, gymnasium, recreation areas and landscaped surroundings would be constructed at the site.

The project is expected to receive financial support from Tata Airlines, with additional funding from the state government.

Pansheriya also highlighted the response mounted by Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and forensic teams after the crash.

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He said many victims could not be identified visually because of the severity of the impact and fire.

“The Forensic Department and the Civil Hospital immediately formed teams and worked day and night conducting DNA tests so that the bodies could be handed over to the families as quickly as possible,” he said.

He praised doctors, forensic experts and hospital staff for carrying out identification work continuously and with sensitivity toward bereaved families.

On the eve of the anniversary, Pansheriya confirmed to IANS that a prayer meeting would be held at Civil Hospital.

“The Civil Hospital authorities asked me yesterday about organising a prayer meeting there. I immediately said that a prayer meeting should indeed be held,” he said.

He added, “One year has passed, and we pray for peace for all the departed souls.”

The anniversary comes as families continue to seek answers about the circumstances surrounding the crash, while compensation and investigation processes remain ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)