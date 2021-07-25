No alliance with Samajwadi Party for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, confirms Asaduddin Owaisi's party

Hyderabad (Telangana): The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) denied reports of going for an alliance with the Samajwadi Party in the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, AIMIM Uttar Pradesh president Shaukat Ali said, "We have never said that AIMIM will go for alliance with Samajwadi Party if Akhilesh Yadav makes a Muslim leader as deputy chief minister if the party comes into power in Uttar Pradesh. We clearly deny the reports stating that because neither I nor AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi made these statements."

"We said that SP has got 20 per cent of Muslim votes in the previous elections and came into power but they did not make any Muslim as deputy chief minister," he said.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday reportedly said that if SP chief Akhilesh Yadav agrees to make any Muslim MLA as the deputy chief minister in Uttar Pradesh then he is ready to form an alliance with the party.

The Hyderabad MP had earlier announced that AIMIM will contest 100 seats in Uttar Pradesh polls scheduled early next year.