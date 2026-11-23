Nitish Setu Inauguration In Bihar Triggers Political Row As RJD Supporters Tear Down PM Modi Posters Over Tejashwi's Exclusion | Video | X

Patna: The newly inaugurated Nitish Setu has swiftly turned into a political flashpoint in Bihar.

Hours after PM Narendra Modi opened the six-lane bridge across the Ganga in Vaishali district on Saturday, RJD supporters turned it into a protest site, tearing down posters and banners featuring him and the ruling NDA.

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The trigger was reportedly the absence of Tejashwi Yadav, the Raghopur MLA, from the guest list, despite the project’s foundation stone having been laid when he was part of the state government — sparking a slugfest between the ruling JD(U) and the RJD.

Videos circulating on social media show young men carrying RJD flags, tearing down hoardings of Modi, trampling banners and raising slogans in support of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav. Eleven people were named in an FIR and four arrested.

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The disruption reportedly lasted around 40 minutes and took place shortly after the inauguration ceremony, which was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister Chirag Paswan. The bridge was opened to the public after Modi's departure.

JD(U) national working president Sanjay Jha on Sunday criticised Tejashwi for his remarks on the bridge, accusing the opposition of politicising infrastructure projects while ignoring Bihar's development record under Nitish Kumar.

Jha challenged the RJD leader to cite a bridge constructed during his party's 15-year tenure in power. He said the need for another bridge across the Ganga arose because of frequent traffic congestion on the Mahatma Gandhi Setu.

The six-lane Kachhi Dargah-Bidupur bridge, officially named Nitish Setu, was conceived by former chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, Jha asserted, adding that it had significantly improved connectivity between north and south Bihar.

On the controversy surrounding the bridge's name, Jha said naming the structure was the Bihar government's prerogative and reflected Nitish Kumar's vision and contribution to the project.

“The Prime Minister is the Prime Minister of the entire country, not just one state. He is also the Prime Minister of the people of Bihar and of the 140 crore people of India. He is also the leader of the NDA,” Jha said.

“The Prime Minister is visiting Bihar, but the work was carried out by the Bihar government under Nitish Kumar. People should remember that this was Nitish Kumar’s idea when he was chief minister,” he added.

The Rs 4,280-crore cable-stayed bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion and strengthen connectivity between north and south Bihar.