PM Modi Unveils ₹34,470 Crore Projects In Bihar, Questions Congress's Commitment To Eradicating Poverty | X - PIB_India

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore in Bihar, while targeting the Congress over its failure to eradicate poverty despite ruling the country for decades.

Addressing a rally at Rajapakar in Vaishali after inaugurating the six-lane Kachci Dargah-Bidupur bridge over the Ganga, named ‘Nitish Setu,’ and unveiling various development projects, Modi said Congress had misled the poor with its ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan.

“Congress raised the ‘Garibi Hatao’ slogan for decades, but our government has lifted 50 crore people out of poverty in the last 12 years,” he said, attributing the achievement to his government's determination.

Prime Minister @narendramodi inaugurates and dedicates to the nation various development projects and lays the foundation stone of several projects worth around Rs. 34,470 crore in Bihar's Vaishali. @PMOIndia https://t.co/Tnrzy28mZw — PIB India (@PIB_India) November 21, 2026

Nitish Setu To Improve Regional Connectivity

Modi said the bridge, named after former chief minister Nitish Kumar, would improve connectivity between Patna and Vaishali and facilitate transporting agricultural produce, milk and other goods to markets. It would also improve access to education and healthcare, he added.

Crediting former chief minister Nitish Kumar with improving governance in Bihar, Modi said the state had moved from despair to confidence. He said Bihar was progressing under chief minister Samrat Choudhary and his team, with Nitish Kumar's blessings.

“Before the NDA came to power in 2005, people counted scams. Today, they count investments. Earlier, Bihar was known for crime statistics; now, the focus is on action against criminals,” he said.

Road And Energy Projects Unveiled

Emphasising that Bihar's development journey has advanced with the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ by turning the strength of democracy into a medium for public welfare, PM noted that Vaishali, the great land of democracy, was fittingly chosen to mark the completion of one year of the government's current term. Modi also inaugurated the six-lane Aurangabad-Chordaha highway and laid foundation stones for other road projects. He highlighted energy initiatives, including the Buxar Thermal Power Plant, transmission infrastructure for the proposed Pirpainti plant and a solar project at Phulwaria Dam.

He flagged off 100 PM e-buses for urban transport and handed over keys to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Investment And Education Initiatives Highlighted

Highlighting Bihar's development over the past year, Modi cited investment proposals worth over Rs 2 lakh crore, work on a Rs 6,000-crore steel plant in Gayaji and a new sugarcane incentive policy to revive closed mills. He also mentioned plans to install 11,000 tubewells, provide 12 hours of electricity for agriculture, open over 200 degree colleges and establish Maa Sita Mahila Vishwavidyalaya.

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Nitish Kumar's Role Draws Attention

Bihar chief minister Samrat Choudhary, responding to the opposition's allegation about Nitish Kumar's photographs missing from the bridge inauguration ceremony, asserted that the entire bridge was ‘Nitishmay’ on the occasion under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

Modi also hugged Nitish Kumar's son and state Health Minister Nishant Kumar on the dais. Earlier, Nitish and other NDA leaders received Modi at Patna airport.