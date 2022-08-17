Nitish, Lalu likely to attend INLD rally on Sept 25 in Haryana | File Photos

Chandigarh: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav are among several leaders who are likely to attend Indian National Lok Dal INLD’s annual event ``samman divas rally’’ held to mark the birth anniversary of party founder and former deputy prime minister Devi Lal on September 25 in Haryana.

Speaking at the state executive meeting of the INLD in Fatehabad on Wednesday, the former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo O P Chautala said that other like-minded leaders being invited included senior Bihar leader K C Tyagi, former UP chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, senior J & K leader Farooq Abdullah and Punjab leader Parkash Singh Badal, besides others. He added that the said rally would be held this time at Fatehabad in Haryana.

Apart from the party supremo, other senior leaders including INLD MLA from Ellenabad Abhay Singh Chautala, and state president Nafe Singh Rathi also addressed the meeting and urged the gathering to prepare for the upcoming Adampur assembly by-election after the seat fell vacant in the wake of resignation by former Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi who has joined BJP.

Alleging that the ruling coalition of BJP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), a splinter group of INLD – was looting the state, the former chief minister the INLD was again consolidating its grounds and several other parties were also accepting this.

Alleging that not only farmers but every section was feeling frustrated in the BJP-JJP regime, he said social discord was spreading during the current regime.