Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant To Take Oath As Bihar Minister

Nishant Kumar, son of former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is set to take oath as a minister on Thursday at Patna’s iconic Gandhi Maidan.

According to reports, the decision follows a late-night meeting of Janata Dal (United) leaders, after which Nishant reportedly agreed to join the government. He had earlier expressed reluctance to enter active politics but was persuaded by senior party leaders, who emphasised the importance of his role at this juncture.

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Due to the swearing-in ceremony, Nishant’s ongoing “Sadbhavana Yatra” scheduled for May 7 has been cancelled and will resume from May 9. The outreach programme has seen him travel across districts, interacting with people and gathering feedback on governance during his father’s tenure.

Meanwhile, key party leaders, including Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh, arrived in Patna for crucial discussions. Senior leaders finalised the list of ministers, which was later taken to Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary.

Sources indicate that up to 27 ministers could take oath, with representation from BJP, JDU, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM, and RLJP. Several new and old faces are expected, while some key names may miss out.

Nishant’s entry into the cabinet has sparked political interest, with supporters expressing confidence that he will carry forward his father’s legacy. His growing grassroots engagement is also being seen as a stepping stone for a larger political role in the state.