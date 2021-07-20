Nitish Kumar's liquor ban law a 'complete failure': Tejashwi Yadav on hooch tragedy in Bihar's West Champaran

Patna (Bihar): Condemning the death of people who died after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's West Champaran district, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday termed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's liquor ban law as "complete failure" and said that the so-called 'Sushasan babu' only cares for his post and not the public.

Speaking to ANI here, Tejashwi said, "It is condemnable that 16-17 people have died from drinking spurious liquor. This has not happened for the first time since the liquor ban. Our so-called "Sushasan babu' (Nitish Kumar) cares for his post, not the public. Liquor ban has completely failed." As many as 16 people have been arrested in connection with 12 suspected hooch deaths in Bihar's West Champaran district, officials said.

"A total of 16 persons have been arrested in the case where at least 12 died due to consumption of poisonous/spurious liquor in Champaran," as per a release issued by the District Public Relations Office of West Champaran.Meanwhile, Station House Officer (SHO) and three others have been suspended in the matter.