Nitish Kumar slams 'malicious campaign over CAA', says no power has courage to oust 'our people' from India

Slamming those who are doing "malicious campaigning" over CAA, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stated that no power can oust the people of the minority from the country.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Speaking at the campaign rally in Kishanganj's Kochadhaman Assembly constituency, Nitish Kumar, without naming anyone, said, "Who does all this malicious campaigning? Who says all this faltu baat (nonsense)? Who will throw out people?"

"No power can oust or shift the people of the minority from the country. There is no strength in us to take our people out of the country. Everyone belongs to this country, everyone is Indian," he added.