Nitish Kumar slams 'malicious campaign over CAA', says no power has courage to oust 'our people' from India

Slamming those who are doing "malicious campaigning" over CAA, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stated that no power can oust the people of the minority from the country.
The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.
Speaking at the campaign rally in Kishanganj's Kochadhaman Assembly constituency, Nitish Kumar, without naming anyone, said, "Who does all this malicious campaigning? Who says all this faltu baat (nonsense)? Who will throw out people?"
"No power can oust or shift the people of the minority from the country. There is no strength in us to take our people out of the country. Everyone belongs to this country, everyone is Indian," he added.
Kishanganj is the Muslim dominated area and Nitish Kumar was campaigning for JDU’s sitting MLA Mujahid Alam.
In January, Nitish Kumar had said that the NRC was confined to Assam and implementing it nationwide was needless.
Now, these comments by Bihar CM, slamming the "malicious campaign on CAA" came after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "throwing out infiltrators" remarks in Katihar on Wednesday.
Speaking at the public rally in Katihar, Yogi Aditynath had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured the safety of minorities who were being of tortured in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
"Modi ji has found a solution for infiltration issue... With CAA, he ensured the safety of tortured minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The Centre also said any infiltrator who tries to breach security of the country will be thrown out," he said while addressing a poll rally here.
Bihar voted in the second phase of state assembly elections on Tuesday.
Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the counting of votes to be held on November 10.
(With inputs from agencies)
